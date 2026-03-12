Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

