Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.85 and last traded at C$22.85. Approximately 249,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 170,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.98.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.15.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index the Index or the Benchmark. To achieve investment objective the fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad Canadianbond index. Currently, this Vanguard ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index (orany successor thereto).

Featured Articles

