VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 343,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 341,392 shares.The stock last traded at $84.58 and had previously closed at $83.78.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges. DXAG provides exposure to companies worldwide that derive at least 50% of their revenues from agriculture business. Companies eligible for inclusion in DXAG should have market capitalization exceeding $150 million; should have worldwide daily average trading volume of at least $1 million over past six months and in each of the past two months, and should have maintained monthly trading volume of 250,000 shares over past six months.

