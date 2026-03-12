Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. $ASM

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,372,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE ASM opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 384.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

