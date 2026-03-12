Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,352,208 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. $IAUX

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 1,345.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 987,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 319,394 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $5,206,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 80.3% during the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAUX stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

