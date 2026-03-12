Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,457,148 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $29,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,647,000 after acquiring an additional 930,293 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after buying an additional 4,048,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,628,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $191,144.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 383,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,091.07. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 873,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,862. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $3,123,350. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Unity Software

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Stories

