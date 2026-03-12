Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.31% of Annaly Capital Management worth $42,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,831.92. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,094.34. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,995. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JonesTrading boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

