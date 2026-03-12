Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $24,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.59. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 853.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Laura C. Holson Boswerger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,030 shares in the company, valued at $627,172.20. The trade was a 18.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 250,495 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,930.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,754,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,749,443.72. This represents a 5.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 687,773 shares of company stock worth $5,539,465 over the last three months. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

