Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.89 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $231.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

