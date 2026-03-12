Van ECK Associates Corp Has $38.38 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,615 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.22% of AST SpaceMobile worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 610.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 170.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 569,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 354,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson purchased 625 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.77.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

