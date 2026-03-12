Van ECK Associates Corp Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 756,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 490,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 460,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Southwest by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 289,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

