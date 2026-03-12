Van ECK Associates Corp Has $31.39 Million Stock Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IREN were worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IREN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 4.31. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

