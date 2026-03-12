Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 40,922 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

