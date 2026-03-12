Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.92%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

