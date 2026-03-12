Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.66. Valneva shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 4,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Valneva Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

