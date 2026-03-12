Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Holdings Boosted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8%

VMI opened at $430.67 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.74 and a 200-day moving average of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

