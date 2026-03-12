Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.