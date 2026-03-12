US Bancorp DE Sells 2,377 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.50, for a total value of $93,633.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,360. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 13,423 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.83, for a total value of $2,762,856.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,689.46. This represents a 38.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,662 shares of company stock worth $4,817,826. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $221.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average is $188.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $227.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 22.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

