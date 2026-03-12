Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.5650. 3,313,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,141,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.35.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ur Energy

Ur Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $614.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,829,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ur Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,354,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,467,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,047 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.