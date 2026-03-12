Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases $112,446.72 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 21,792 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $112,446.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 549,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,037.12. This represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

