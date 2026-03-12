United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.05, but opened at $115.69. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 22,762,872 shares changing hands.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 8.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

