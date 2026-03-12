United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.05, but opened at $115.69. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 22,762,872 shares changing hands.
Key Stories Impacting United States Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IEA warns the Iran war has created the largest-ever global oil supply disruption, a supply shock that supports higher crude and therefore benefits oil‑linked funds like USO. World faces largest-ever oil supply disruption on Middle East war, IEA says
- Positive Sentiment: Repeated attacks on tankers and more ships struck in the Persian Gulf are keeping fears of Strait of Hormuz closures alive, pushing physical and futures oil prices higher — a direct positive for USO. Three more ships struck in the Persian Gulf as Iran warns of oil prices hitting $200
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its 2026 Q4 Brent and WTI forecasts citing longer disruption to Hormuz flows — upward analyst revisions tend to buoy oil sentiment and ETFs tied to futures. Goldman Sachs raises Q4 Brent, WTI crude price forecast amid longer Hormuz disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: IEA member countries proposed a record emergency release of crude (400m barrels) to offset the shock — this is significant but markets have so far doubted full relief, creating mixed near‑term direction for USO. IEA agrees to release 400 million barrels of oil to address Iran war supply disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Saudi and UAE pipelines that bypass the Strait of Hormuz could partially mitigate supply losses over time — a structural offset that tempers the upside for oil and USO if rerouting scales. The two oil pipelines helping Saudi Arabia and UAE bypass the Strait of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Some macro players (e.g., Citi) argue the worst of the oil shock may be over and are buying dips — a shift to “risk‑on” and fading premium for geopolitical risk could weigh on USO if it leads to sustained crude declines. Citi bets that the worst of the oil shock is over
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. announced a large Strategic Petroleum Reserve release (172m barrels) to blunt prices — SPR taps can cap rallies and increase downside risk for oil‑tracking ETFs. US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
United States Oil Fund Trading Up 8.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
