United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 365,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, Director James C. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,127.40. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $327,250.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,382.78. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

