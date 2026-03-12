United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Releases Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of UHG stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Homes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of United Homes Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

