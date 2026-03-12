UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $481.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 832,468 shares of company stock worth $13,668,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,176,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in UiPath by 53.3% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — UiPath reported $481.1M revenue (above Street) and $0.30 non‑GAAP EPS (beat). Results point to continued execution and improving profitability. Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — UiPath reported $481.1M revenue (above Street) and $0.30 non‑GAAP EPS (beat). Results point to continued execution and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: AI momentum and product wins — management emphasized that enterprise AI adoption is moving from pilot to scaled deployment, launched agentic AI solutions for healthcare, and secured an AIUC‑1 certification for secure agents, which support longer‑term TAM expansion. AI Momentum & Product

AI momentum and product wins — management emphasized that enterprise AI adoption is moving from pilot to scaled deployment, launched agentic AI solutions for healthcare, and secured an AIUC‑1 certification for secure agents, which support longer‑term TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and ARR ambition — management set a public goal toward $2B ARR in FY27 and announced a $500M buyback, both of which can support investor confidence if execution continues. ARR Target & Buyback

Capital return and ARR ambition — management set a public goal toward $2B ARR in FY27 and announced a $500M buyback, both of which can support investor confidence if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed — Q1 revenue guidance ($395M–$400M) and FY revenue guidance (~$1.8B) were roughly in line or slightly above consensus at the midpoints, but investors focused on the underlying growth rate trajectory. Guidance Details

Guidance mixed — Q1 revenue guidance ($395M–$400M) and FY revenue guidance (~$1.8B) were roughly in line or slightly above consensus at the midpoints, but investors focused on the underlying growth rate trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — heavy call volume was noted around the print (≈94,500 calls), signaling speculative interest or hedging that can amplify intraday moves but is not a directional fundamental signal by itself. Options Activity

Unusual options activity — heavy call volume was noted around the print (≈94,500 calls), signaling speculative interest or hedging that can amplify intraday moves but is not a directional fundamental signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Deceleration concerns and after‑hours weakness — despite the beat, commentary and FY guidance imply lower full‑year growth (analysts cite ~10% implied top‑line growth for FY’27), which triggered after‑hours selling and analyst caution. After‑hours Slide

Deceleration concerns and after‑hours weakness — despite the beat, commentary and FY guidance imply lower full‑year growth (analysts cite ~10% implied top‑line growth for FY’27), which triggered after‑hours selling and analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Market/sector headwinds — UiPath sits in a soft software infrastructure group; broader sector weakness and elevated valuation scrutiny increase sensitivity to any guidance that signals slowing growth. Sector Pressure

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

