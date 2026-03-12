UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from UiPath’s conference call:

Management disclosed roughly $200 million of ARR tied to AI products and said ~90% of its $1M+ customers have adopted AI offerings, indicating strong AI-driven expansion.

Public-sector demand is improving (notably in defense), and management highlighted healthcare and financial services as the strongest verticals for spending on agentic AI initiatives. The company raised its long-term non-GAAP operating margin target to 30% (~three-year horizon), citing productivity from “agentification” and disciplined reinvestment, with current margins in the low‑20s.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — UiPath reported $481.1M revenue (above Street) and $0.30 non‑GAAP EPS (beat). Results point to continued execution and improving profitability. Q4 Earnings Beat

Deceleration concerns and after‑hours weakness — despite the beat, commentary and FY guidance imply lower full‑year growth (analysts cite ~10% implied top‑line growth for FY’27), which triggered after‑hours selling and analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Market/sector headwinds — UiPath sits in a soft software infrastructure group; broader sector weakness and elevated valuation scrutiny increase sensitivity to any guidance that signals slowing growth. Sector Pressure

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 832,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 292,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UiPath by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Skyview Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

