UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

MOH stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.27. 1,292,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $212,113,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $110,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

