UBS Group AG Has $1.63 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,610,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,353,000 after buying an additional 368,798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.70 and a 200-day moving average of $293.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

