Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.2340, with a volume of 169949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $75,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $140,105.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,903.24. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,107 shares of company stock worth $949,347. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Trupanion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,267,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after buying an additional 55,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.