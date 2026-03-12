TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.3250, with a volume of 1638711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

