Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tri Pointe Homes stock on February 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 2/18/2026.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 1,312,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,467. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company had revenue of $972.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,188.90. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

