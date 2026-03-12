Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.96 and traded as low as $35.09. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 5,737 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

