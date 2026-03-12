TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 33.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from TP ICAP Group’s conference call:

TP ICAP reported a strong full-year result with revenue up 6% to £2.4bn and group adjusted EBIT up 10% to £348m , with margins expanding to 14.8%.

TP ICAP reported a strong full-year result with and , with margins expanding to 14.8%. The board announced a £80m share buyback (including £50m of cash released early from legal-entity rationalization) and highlighted nearly £600m of distributions over three years, underscoring active capital returns.

The board announced a (including of cash released early from legal-entity rationalization) and highlighted nearly of distributions over three years, underscoring active capital returns. Global Broking was a standout—revenue +10% and EBIT +19%—and management is building a dealer-backed credit platform (Neptune/AxeMatch) while growing hybrid/electronic execution to unlock new liquidity pools.

was a standout—revenue +10% and EBIT +19%—and management is building a dealer-backed credit platform (Neptune/AxeMatch) while growing hybrid/electronic execution to unlock new liquidity pools. Transformation initiatives—migration to the Fusion platform, broad AI deployments, and an efficiency program targeting £50m of annualized savings by 2027 (with £35m delivered in 2025)—are raising productivity and electronic revenue.

Transformation initiatives—migration to the Fusion platform, broad AI deployments, and an efficiency program targeting of annualized savings by 2027 (with £35m delivered in 2025)—are raising productivity and electronic revenue. Energy & Commodities lagged, with revenue down 2% and adjusted EBIT falling 27% to £41m after investments to hire and retain talent, causing near-term margin compression though management expects payoff in 2026.

TCAP stock traded up GBX 24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 269.50. 13,018,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,212. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.23. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 217 and a 52 week high of GBX 315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.90.

About TP ICAP Group

