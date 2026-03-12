Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505,441 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 11.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $69,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $440.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.