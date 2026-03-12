Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOT stock opened at C$19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 300,892 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,519,397.84. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 312,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,637.84. This trade represents a 2,507.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,654,000. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 307,462 shares of company stock worth $4,617,356. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

