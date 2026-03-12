Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up about 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMBS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 217,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 954,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,414,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2122 per share. This is an increase from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

