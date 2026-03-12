Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 2.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

The trust’s primary investment activities focus on U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.