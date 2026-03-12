Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

