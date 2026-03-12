Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 142,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 96,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 4.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 151,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics in the fields of oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in London, with research and development operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company advances both small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibody candidates designed to modulate immune pathways and target tumor growth.

The company’s lead small‐molecule program, milciclib, is an oral cyclin‐dependent kinase inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma and certain neuroendocrine tumors.

