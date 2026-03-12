Theleme Partners LLP Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 14.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $229,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:WFC opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

