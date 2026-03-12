The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.2%
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
About Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.
Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.
See Also
