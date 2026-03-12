The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

