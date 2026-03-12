The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 431,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,085. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.84 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 379,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,404,000 after buying an additional 241,363 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 73.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,136,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,861,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 646,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.