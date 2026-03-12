The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $239.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $211.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

MPC stock traded up $6.93 on Thursday, hitting $233.67. 2,052,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

