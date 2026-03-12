The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $239.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $211.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1%
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and large cash returns: Marathon reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results (adjusted EPS ~$4.07, adjusted net income ~ $1.2B) and reiterated robust cash generation and capital return capacity — a core reason investors are bidding the stock higher. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction highlights: Coverage and trade write-ups highlight MPC’s “crushing” Q4 beat, strong refining margins and $4.5B in shareholder returns for 2025 — reinforcing momentum and attracting buy-side flows. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Surges After Blowout Q4 Earnings and Strong Cash Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rally on supply shock: Energy/refining names rallied after Middle East-related disruptions pushed near‑term supply concerns and product-price expectations higher — a direct tailwind for refiners’ crack spreads and MPC’s profit outlook. Marathon Petroleum jumps as energy and refining names rally amid oil-market shock
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest and analyst support: Multiple analysts maintain overweight/buy calls and institutional flows have been tilting into refiners — a technical/positioning driver that can amplify earnings-driven moves in MPC. Refiners Are Quiet Winners in 2026: Wall Street’s Signals Are Hard to Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive style-score commentary: Research pieces position MPC as a value and momentum name (useful for longer-term investors but not immediate catalysts). Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term Here’s Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: New U.S. refinery headlines (policy/PR): Coverage of the first new U.S. refinery in decades is being framed against MPC’s market position; longer-term capacity additions are worth watching but have limited near-term impact on MPC’s cash generation. Trump Hails First New U.S. Refinery in 50 Years — Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Marathon Petroleum Instead
- Negative Sentiment: IEA emergency release plan: The International Energy Agency’s move to make 400M barrels available could weigh on crude prices and, depending on product demand and refinery runs, compress future margins — a potential headwind for refiners if oil weakens. Marathon Petroleum Surges After IEA Plans 400M-Barrel Release
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.
Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.
