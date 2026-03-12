The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $8.53. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.4690, with a volume of 25,905 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 840.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund, Inc (NYSE: GDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, and sovereign debt. In addition to cash instruments, the fund employs derivative instruments—most notably credit default swaps and other credit derivatives—to gain exposure to or hedge against movements in credit spreads.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, The GDL Fund has aimed to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum by blending traditional bond investments with credit derivative strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.