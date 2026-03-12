The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 2,494,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 4.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

