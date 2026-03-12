Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $515.00 and last traded at $514.1720. 199,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 517,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $510.45 per share, with a total value of $456,852.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. This represents a 44.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,899. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

