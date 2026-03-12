Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $69,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,978 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $143,533,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,377,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,398 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,363 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,582,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This trade represents a 85.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 948,499 shares of company stock worth $30,897,071. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Articles

