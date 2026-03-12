Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA IAU opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.
iShares Gold Trust News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Persistent Middle East risk continues to offer safe‑haven support for gold, helping underpin ETF flows and giving IAU a floor despite volatility. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Risk Lifts Metals—$5,330 Next?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro credit concerns — cracks in private credit — are cited as a downside risk to the economy that could boost safe‑haven demand and support higher gold (positive for IAU over longer horizons). Private credit risks could trigger prolonged economic downturn, supports higher gold price – Unicus Research
- Positive Sentiment: Growing demand for digital bullion (Tether Gold) and large crypto positions/realizations point to continued investor interest in gold exposure, which can lift demand for physical‑backed products like IAU. Antalpha moves to take $100 million profit on massive Tether Gold bet as demand for digital bullion continues to rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold has been consolidating above key technical levels ahead of U.S. CPI prints — markets are rangebound while awaiting macro data that could swing sentiment either way. Gold (XAUUSD) Consolidates Above $5,000 Ahead of CPI as Middle East Tensions Drive Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Some strategists say the geopolitical premium is largely priced in; Fed independence and rate expectations will be the next key drivers rather than fresh geopolitical headlines. Gold’s geopolitical premium is largely priced in, but watch Fed independence – StoneX’s O’Connell
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets note gold has not produced a strong rally despite the Iran conflict; resurgent inflation fears and positioning changes have muted the typical haven response, which weighs on IAU. Why gold hasn’t moved since the Iran conflict — and where it could go next
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices have lifted inflation expectations and Treasury yields, which is a headwind for gold; higher real yields tend to pressure gold and ETFs like IAU. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
- Negative Sentiment: Technical setups and profit‑taking (bearish flags, wedge breakdowns, firmer USD) are prompting traders to sell into rallies, increasing short‑term downside risk for gold and IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Flag May Trigger Second Leg Down
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
