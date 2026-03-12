Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

