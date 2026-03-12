Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $3.87 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,640,000 after buying an additional 3,406,598 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,992,000 after acquiring an additional 345,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 253,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,194,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 238,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

