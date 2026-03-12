Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21,062.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,456.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 898.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 88,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

HDV stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

