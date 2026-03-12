Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $68.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

